5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono in November 2021

Chrono is still a powerful active character in Free Fire, despite his OB30 nerf. He, along with Wukong, are the only two characters who have been nerfed twice.

Chrono is capable of unleashing a force field that is capable of blocking damage and increasing movement speed. To make Chrono more powerful, players can pair him with unique pets in Free Fire.

Pair these pets with Chrono in Free Fire

1) Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire pet’s ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time of the characters by 6%. Since the OB30 update increased the cooldown time for Chrono, Rockie is a good choice.

2) Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono helps with blocking damage and Robo will provide a good boost as his ability, Wall Enforcement, adds a shield to a gloo wall. The pet also helps in recovering 60 HPs.

3) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players using Chrono can gain a tactical advantage by landing more quickly using Falco. Skyline Spree boosts the gliding speed of the players by 15% and diving speed by 25%.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono improves movement speed by 5% initially, and Dr. Beanie can provide additional assistance when the player is crouching. Dashy Duckwalk increases the movement speed by 30%.

5) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since Chrono is meant for aggressive gameplay, it is wise to have a source for EP/HP. Double Blubber allows players to recover EP equivalent to 35% of HP while using a treatment gun or medical kit.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

