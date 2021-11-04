Top 3 Free Fire tips for beginners to secure more kills, K/D ratio and stats

Free Fire players always have the aim to rise up the ranks as quickly and as efficiently as possible. On the surface it may seem that the simplest solution is to get as many "Booyah!'s" as possible but there are other factors that matter as well.

Aspects like number of kills, kill-death (K/D) ratio, time of survival, etc. also helps players to secure points. Free Fire gamers can check out these quick tips and tricks that will help them secure more kills and maintain a good kill-death ratio in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Points to remember to improve kills and K/D ratio in Free Fire

Players can take note of the following tips and tricks that will help them survive longer in Free Fire:

1. Sensitivity Settings

Sensitivity settings to improve headshots accuracy (Image via Free Fire)

Players can tweak their sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay. Beginners can take a look at this article to learn more.

Mobile gamers must remember that blindly copying the sensitivity of others will not work. They must practice before changing the settings according to their playstyle.

2. Passive over aggressive

Many players prefer aggressive gameplay over passive gameplay as it’s more thrilling. However, they will have to remember that Free Fire is ultimately a game of survival and placement.

If mobile gamers choose passive gameplay, they are more successful in surviving for a longer time. Aggressive gameplay increases the chances of getting killed early on in a match which negatively hurts their statistics.

3. Proper pets and characters

Dasha improves the recoil of the weapon (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has a plethora of pets to choose from. Players need to make use of suitable pets and characters to ensure their survival.

Characters like D-bee, Laura, and Dasha improve aim and accuracy which helps beginners shoot their enemies quite easily. Pets like Detective Panda, Robo, and Ottero help with health recovery which is of prime importance in case of intense matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

