5 best MP40 skins in Free Fire as of November 2021

Gun skins are one of the major attractions of Free Fire. These skins not only enhance the look of the weapons cosmetically, but also improve their statistics to make them more powerful.

The MP40 is a sub-machine gun in the battle royale game and it is one of the best weapons that players can use. Here are a few MP40 gun cosmetics that players can equip in Free Fire.

5 great MP40 gun skins in Free Fire and their abilities

5. Mechanical

Mechanical gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Since players can inflict more damage and increase the effective range using this skin, they can use it for short-mid range combats. However, they will have to be careful as the reloading speed of the weapon is reduced by this skin.

4. Lightning Strike

Lightning Strike gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The magazine and the damage of the MP40 is increased if players use this gun. Since the reload speed of the gun is reduced, it is safer if they use it for mid-range engagements compared to close range ones.

3. Flashing Spade

Flashing Spade gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

Players can inflict more damage using this gun skin as both damage and the rate of fire is boosted. The only con is that the range of the gun is reduced which makes it more suitable in close range fights.

2. Maniac

Maniac gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The rate of fire and the magazine capacity of MP40 is boosted when using the Maniac, with the only debuff being that the range is reduced. As a result, players can equip this skin when they are engaging in close combat and get a good outcome.

1. Lunar

Lunar gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The gold and red pattern of this gun skin is capable of attracting quite a few Free Fire gamers. The gun’s accuracy and range get boosted, with a reduction in reload speed, which makes it good for mid-range fights.

