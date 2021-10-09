Free Fire adds Otho and Leon characters to the game, abilities revealed

Free Fire's characters are an integral part of the gameplay because they have unique abilities that help players overcome their opponents. Several characters are available to players, with the developers not shying away from releasing new ones offering an even broader selection.

Garena recently introduced two new characters to the game called Otho and Leon, and players are eager to obtain them. Both characters were previously available for testing on the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server..

Garena adds characters Otho and Leon to Free Fire

Although Otho and Leon have been added to Free Fire, whenever users tap on the obtain button, they are redirected to the store, and the following message will pop:

"This item will be available soon."

It seems that players will have to wait slightly longer to attain these characters as the developers have not yet announced how players will be able to obtain them. Further announcements about Otho and Leon are expected to be made soon.

Otho in Free Fire

Otho is a memory tech engineer (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Otho is a memory tech engineer at this polytech university.

Ability: Memory Mist (Passive)

After an enemy is killed, the location of other enemies within a specified distance is revealed by Otho's Memory Mist ability. As the level rises, the range increases, and here are the exact specifics at all levels:

Level 1

Range: 25%

Level 2

Range: 30%

Level 3

Range: 35%

Level 4

Range: 40%

Level 5

Range: 45%

Level 6

Range: 50%

This ability can be very influential in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. Knowing opponents' locations can enable users to make their next move carefully.

Leon in Free Fire

Buzzer Beater is the ability of Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Leon is a rising star in the basketball scene.

Ability: Buzzer Beater (Passive)

Leon is another character that has been added to Free Fire, and has a unique ability named Buzzer Beater. He recovers HP after surviving a combat encounter, and this can turn out to be helpful during aggressive gameplay.

The exact details about the HP recovered at every level have been provided below:

Level 1

HP recovery:5

Level 2

HP recovery: 10

Level 3

HP recovery: 15

Level 4

HP recovery: 20

Level 5

HP recovery: 25

Level 6

HP recovery: 30

Edited by Siddharth Satish