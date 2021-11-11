3 Free Fire characters as good as Thiva with passive abilities

Thiva is the latest addition to the wide range of Free Fire characters with passive abilities. The character possesses a great passive ability and is most suitable for Clash Squad matches.

Since Thiva’s ability completely revolves around his allies, he is not suitable for solo matches. However, there are certain characters that players can choose from instead of Thiva who will also help with health recovery.

3 effective Free Fire characters that are similar to Thiva

Players can take their pick from the following passive characters:

3) Kapella

Kapella and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella is one of the most underrated Free Fire characters with a passive ability. Her ability Healing Song is capable of increasing the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% each.

She can also reduce the HP loss of allies when they are downed by 20%. Kapella is a better choice than Thiva as she not only increases the healing skill but also reduces the HP loss of allies.

2) Olivia

Olivia and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Oliva’s ability revolves completely around reviving allies. Therefore, she can only be used in squad/duo Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches like Thiva.

Olivia’s passive skill is called Healing Touch. Allies who are recovered by this Free Fire character will get an extra 30 HP.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

1) Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s passive ability is called Sustained Raids. He helps with HP recovery like Thiva, however, his ability does not have any effect on allies.

Jota’s ability recovers some HP when players are able to shoot their enemies successfully. If they succeed in knocking down their enemies, 10% of maximum HP gets recovered.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

