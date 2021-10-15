Otho vs Leon characters in Free Fire OB30 version: Which new character is better for rank push?

The latest addition to the long list of Free Fire characters is Otho and Leon. Both the characters’ abilities were tested in the OB30 Advance Server, but was not released as a part of the final OB30 update.

However, the characters have already appeared in the list of characters in Free Fire and players can check their respective abilities. This article compares the abilities of Otho and Leon to determine who is the best when it comes to pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Otho

Otho and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Otho possesses a passive ability called Memory Mist. This ability helps players locate all enemies within a particular distance after they have successfully eliminated one enemy.

A range of 25 meters is covered at the first level. The distance of coverage gradually increases and at the sixth level, the position of enemies within a range of 50 meters is revealed.

Leon

Leon and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Leon also possesses a passive ability and his skill is called Buzzer Beat. It provides players with HP recovery.

At the initial level, players can recover 5 HP if they successfully survive combat. At the final level, this ability will allow players to recover 25 HP.

Which Free Fire character is better for pushing rank?

Leon is better than Otho when it comes to pushing ranks in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since HP plays an important aspect of any Battle Royale and Clash Squad match in Free Fire, its requirements are much greater. HP depletes whenever a player is engaging in a gun fight with his/her opponent, and the boost provided by Leon's ability is important for health recovery.

Moreover, Otho’s ability can only be used after players successfully eliminate an enemy. It is not very suitable for passive players whose main aim is survival rather than kills.

Note: The characters cannot be purchased now and will be released soon by Garena.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

