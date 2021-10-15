Chrono vs Otho in Free Fire: Comparing the ability of two characters ahead of Otho's release

Free Fire’s two newest additions to the pool of characters are Otho and Leon. Even though the abilities of both the characters were tested in the OB30 Advance Server, they were not a part of the main update. Players expect to be able to access the characters in a short while, although Garena is yet to reveal how to do so.

Chrono is a famous Free Fire character whose ability was nerfed in the OB30 update. This article will compare the abilities of Otho and Chrono.

Otho

Otho's price is yet to be revealed (Image via Free Fire)

Price: Yet to be revealed

Description: Otho is a memory tech engineer at this polytech university.

Ability: The passive ability of Otho is called Memory Mist and it helps in revealing the position of enemies nearby, following the successful elimination of an enemy by the player. The range of the position reveal increases with every level.

Advantages

Players can strategically plan their next move if the position of enemies is revealed.

This information can be shared with teammates.

Disadvantages

The only disadvantage of this ability is that it is suitable for aggressive players. Free Fire gamers who do not want to rush into their enemies until the last moment will not be able to use this ability.

Chrono

Chrono can be purchased for 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Chrono can block damage by creating a force field which also increases the movement speed of players. Since Chrono’s ability Time Turner is an active one, it has a cooldown period that gradually decreases with each level.

Advantages

Chrono’s ability allows players to shoot at enemies from within the force field.

Time Turner is suitable for aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Disadvantages

The cooldown time of Time Turner is very high which implies that players cannot use Chrono’s ability as often as they would like.

The skill lasts for a very short amount of time.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

