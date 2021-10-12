Chrono vs Leon: Is the upcoming Free Fire character's ability better than Time Turner?

Leon is one of the two new Free Fire characters who will be added to the battle royale game shortly. This new character’s ability was previously tested in the OB30 Advance Server.

Free Fire will likely have an event that will allow players to acquire Leon. If mobile gamers try to obtain the character now, they will be shown the following message:

“This item will be available soon”

The OB30 update nerfed Chrono’s abilities by a significant amount, which many players are displeased with. This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Leon to determine if the latter is more powerful than the former.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner which lasts for three (minimum) to five seconds (maximum). The cooldown time is 250 seconds at the first level and 220 seconds at the sixth level.

This ability makes players capable of blocking 600 damage from enemies. Time Turner also increases the movement speed of players by 5% at the initial level and 10% at the final level.

Leon

Leon and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Leon helps in recovering HP if the player emerges successful at the end of a combat encounter. Leon's passive ability is called Buzzer Beat.

At the first level, he helps in recovering 5 HP. The amount of HP rises gradually and becomes 25 at the final level.

Which Free Fire character is the best?

Chrono is better than Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Even though Leon is a good character when it comes to aggressive matches, he is not as powerful as Chrono. Time Turner helps in blocking damage as well as increasing the movement speed of players which makes it harder for enemies to aim and shoot.

Moreover, Time Turner is an active ability, whereas Buzzer Beat is a passive one. Therefore, the only major negative aspect of Chrono’s ability is that it has a lengthy cooldown, which is why players cannot use it as often as they would like.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

