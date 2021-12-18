3 best Free Fire gloo wall tricks to outplay opponents easily

In Free Fire, users should not overlook the importance of gloo walls since they are one of the most crucial components of gunplay. A significant edge over adversaries can be gained if individuals effectively use them.

They may use a variety of tricks to accomplish the same goal, including the trendy 360° gloo wall. A few options that they can try out are listed below.

Note: This list is in no particular order and completely represents the writer's opinion.

Best gloo wall tricks to use in Free Fire

1) 360° gloo wall

The 360-degree trick is something that most Free Fire players would have heard of. In this, their main objective is to surround themselves with gloo wall grenades completely. Doing so would guarantee a flawless cover, which can be crucial during matches.

As a result, individuals can have ample time to heal themselves, revive their teammates, or perform other tasks like reloading. However, it requires a lot of practice to master.

2) Back run gloo wall

Back run gloo wall can be a valuable asset for gamers if they understand how to use it properly in Free Fire. As the name implies, users must plant the gloo wall grenades while running backward from the adversaries.

This is usually done to get cover while players are out in the open. The placement of gloo walls can be influenced by the positioning of foes or the direction of enemy fire.

3) X-shaped gloo wall

The final trick on this list is an X-shaped gloo wall, which is not very difficult to master. After a few hours of practice, users should be able to grasp this technique in Free Fire.

To put it simply, they must arrange the gloo walls in a criss-cross arrangement. This can be useful in various scenarios and give players extra protection from multiple angles. Readers can check more about it in the video above.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the options mentioned above, individuals can also try out the basic tricks like sit-up gloo wall and double gloo wall to have an excellent cover during matches.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer