5 best Free Fire tips and tricks to master 360° gloo wall trick

Gloo walls are among the most important utility items in Garena Free Fire that one can use to shield against damage. Moreover, players can perform certain tricks with a gloo wall to increase their potential and garner more benefit at the same time.

Players with the knowledge and practice of tricks like the 360° gloo wall can quickly maximize their win percentage in Free Fire's Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode at will.

However, a 360° gloo wall trick is most often used as a last-ditch effort when gamers feel trapped in a specific combat situation. Hence, one should know when and where to use the 360° gloo wall trick to achieve maximum advantage.

Below, readers will find more tips and tricks on mastering the 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire.

How to make effective use of gloo walls in Garena Free Fire

Before players can truly master the 360° gloo wall trick, they should know how to execute it. They can read more about the same here.

Players can make effective use of the trick with the help of these tips:

1) Work on movement and coordination

Free Fire's training grounds can be used to work on movement (Image via Free Fire)

The 360° gloo wall trick depends on hitting the fire button while moving in a circular motion. Hence, it is essential to practice this coordination in Free Fire's training mode without the gloo wall deployment. Players will complete half of their work after learning how to execute the movement trick.

2) Tweak the HUD

Players should tweak the HUD layout (Image via Free Fire)

In Garena Free Fire, users should adjust the HUD layout as per their grip and placement of fingers. Moreover, a customized HUD also eases the difficulty of executing the 360° gloo wall trick. Therefore, users can adjust the layout of the controls to suit themselves.

3) Spot the threat

It is important to watch out for enemies (Image via Garena)

The primary use of the 360° gloo wall trick is to safeguard oneself from enemies. If players cannot spot their enemies on time, there is no benefit to knowing the trick. Hence, it is crucial to have enough match-time when players are still learning the trick.

4) Use the training mode

Players can use the Gloo School feature in practice mode (Image via YouTube/Gaming Sandeep)

After sharpening one's movement skills, players should combine them with the well-timed deployment of a gloo wall. This is where Training mode is particularly helpful. Be sure to also adjust the HUD layout in Free Fire.

5) Play matches and deploy the 360° gloo wall

Use the trick in a real match (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

After making progress in Training mode, players can use the trick in a Free Fire match. Application in a real match will help players understand how to time and deploy the gloo walls. They can use the trick in Free Fire whenever they feel they are surrounded by foes, are third partied, being sniped at or low on health.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

