360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire: What it is and how to do it easily

Usage of utility items such as Gloo Wall is an essential component for players' success in Free Fire, especially in the higher echelons of the game. Gloo Walls are usually used to provide cover to users during gunfights, but they may also be used to launch an attack on their opponents.

The 360° Gloo Wall trick is a valuable skill to possess. It involves gamers placing them all around to provide cover from all directions. It primarily serves as a lifesaver in the midst of a gunfight and can be used to revive a downed teammate quickly.

360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire

Players frequently employ the 360° Gloo Wall trick when playing custom room games in Free Fire. On the other hand, they can be utilized in battle royale and clash squad games as and when necessary.

When users want to execute this trick, they must first crouch down and select the Gloo Wall. Following that, gamers can quickly slide the joystick and the fire button in a particular direction. Simultaneously, they should deploy the Gloo Walls using the alternative fire button, usually on the left side, to provide a 360° cover.

It is essential to note that users should place a Gloo Wall close to them to ensure minimum Gloo Walls are needed.

Tips for performing a 360° gloo wall easily

General sensitivity should be set to the maximum (Image via Free Fire)

This trick can be tough for novice users to learn, and it takes a lot of effort and practice to become proficient at it. Players can head to the training island to practice placing gloo walls and then practicing this trick in a custom room and unranked matches to hone their skills. However, once they get hold of this trick, it will become easy to perform.

Gamers should not get complicate their custom HUD (Image via Free Fire)

Users can set their general settings to the highest possible, which will aid them in quickly changing the camera angle while using the gloo walls. Subsequently, players should place all their buttons required for this trick close to each other so that it takes minimal time while setting up the gloo wall.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen