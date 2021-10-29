Best Free Fire control settings for amateur players

With subsequent updates and new features, Free Fire’s player base continues to grow. Several new players starting the game hope to improve their gameplay so that they can achieve higher ranks.

Many factors come into play for this to happen, and one of them is the control settings. If players have the appropriate ones, they will undoubtedly become more comfortable with the different mechanics of the game. As a result, players search for settings they can apply in Free Fire.

Note: These settings are based on the writer’s opinion, and the preference varies from player to player

Which are the best control settings in Garena Free Fire for new players?

These are the control settings that players can set in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the best settings that the amateurs can incorporate in Free Fire:

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload: On

Hold Fire to Scope: On

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto-parachute: On

Run Mode: Classic

In-game tips: Default

Kill notifications: Simplified

Damage Indicator: New

Auto Switch Gun: On

Visual Effects: Classic

Freelook: On

Hitmarker: Classic

Teammate Info: Translucent

Aside from that, users will also have the option to set up a Custom HUD under the Controls tab. HUD is generally based on players' preferences and the device being used. It is recommended that users increase the size of the buttons.

Another thing to note is that players should not copy the exact settings of others but instead test them out and adjust them to their liking and comfortability to get the best gameplay experience.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Sensitivity settings also play a major role in helping amateur players get better at the game. Here are the ones they can try out:

General: 90 - 100

Red Dot: 90 - 95

2x Scope: 75 - 85

4x Scope: 75 - 85

Sniper Scope: 35 - 45

Free Look: 80 - 85

How to change control settings in Free Fire

1) Gamers should boot up Free Fire and tap on the 'Gear' icon located on the top-right corner:

Clicking here will take players to the settings section (Image via Free Fire)

2) Next, they should head over to the 'Controls' tab and change the required settings.

