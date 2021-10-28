Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 360° movements and close combats

Many Free Fire players want to enhance their gameplay to improve their performance in the battle royale title and reach the higher tiers. As a result, they look for methods and training tips that will help them achieve the same goal.

Sensitivity settings emerge as one of the most critical aspects of the game. Having them at the optimum level may greatly assist players on the battlefield in terms of movement and aim.

Disclaimer: Please keep in mind that the sensitivity settings given in this article are entirely subjective and reflect the writer's personal preferences.

Optimal sensitivity settings for 360° movements in Free Fire

Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can apply (Image via Free Fire)

For 360° movements, the sensitivity settings have to be a little higher than usual. Here are the recommended ones:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 85 - 90

2x Scope: 85 - 90

4x Scope: 80 - 85

Sniper Scope: 70 - 75

Free Look: 85 - 90

The Free Look can be left at any level as it doesn't come into play while shooting. In addition, the range of the other settings can also be altered by players based on their comfort. They can first try these out in the practice range in Free Fire.

Changing sensitivity in Free Fire

1) Users must launch the game on their smartphones and then click the 'Settings' (gear) icon in the top-right corner.

Clicking on this icon will be taking the users to the settings tab in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

2) After that, the various in-game settings will show up on their screen. Finally, gamers can change the required settings under the sensitivity tab.

Tips for 360° movement and close-range combat

Nothing comes without practice, and players must have consistency when it comes to 360° movement. As gamers continue to play Free Fire and adapt themselves to the appropriate sensitivity settings, they will eventually develop fluid movement.

Meanwhile, for close-range combat, players are required to have the right set of gun combinations alongside appropriate characters. This certainly provides them with an upper hand on the battlefield.

Note: To improve their aim, players are recommended not to change their sensitivity settings on a periodic basis.

