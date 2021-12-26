Techno Gamerz Free Fire MAX ID number, name, discord channel and more

With the rise of Free Fire MAX, content creation and streaming for the game also expanded on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Many users have been posting videos about the Battle Royale game on a continuous basis.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of the most popular figures in the Indian gaming scene, and he is notably recognized for his GTA V and Minecraft content. He has also produced a few videos on Free Fire and its enhanced version.

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire MAX ID number and other details

Techno Gamerz’s ID number in Free Fire MAX is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Techno Gamerz has made 361 appearances in squad matches and has won 39, resulting in a win rate of around 10.80%. With 604 kills in the mode, he maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 1.88.

He has also played 454 duo matches in the game and has remained unbeaten in 38, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.37%. In the process, the YouTuber has bagged 786 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.89.

In addition, Ujjwal also played 289 solo games and has managed to outclass his opponents in 16, leading to a win percentage of 5.53%. With a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has racked up 546 kills.

Clash Squad (CS) Career

Clash Squad Career (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Coming to the Clash Squad matches, he has participated in 225 and has 96 wins, upholding a 42.67%-win rate. He has accumulated 918 kills, ensuring a KDA of 2.08.

Note: Techno Gamerz's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Discord and YouTube channel

His server has over 230 thousand members (Image via Discord)

There are over 230 thousand members in Ujjwal's Discord server. Players can join his Discord server via this link.

Ujjwal has been running his primary channel, Techno Gamerz, for several years. He uploads videos from a wide range of games.

The internet personality now possesses around 22.9 million subscribers and 5.22 billion views. Out of this, he has gained 700 thousand subscribers and 213.03 million views in the last 30 days as per Social Blade.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from this, he runs another channel named ‘Ujjwal,' with 6.87 million subscribers.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha