B2K’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, channel rank, and most-watched videos of all time

B2K, also known as Born2Kill, is a name that millions of Free Fire gamers worldwide are familiar with. The popular YouTube channel is run by brothers Moez and Walid, who mainly focus on gameplay highlights and montages.

In the past few years, they have accumulated massive numbers. They currently possess 8.54 million subscribers on their primary channel, alongside 554.343 million views.

B2K’s Free Fire ID, guild, and other details

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047, and he is the leader of the ONLY GODS guild, whose ID is 63294302.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has played 9333 squad games in Free Fire and has 1669 victories, equating to a win rate of 17.88%. With 54310 kills, he has a 7.09-K/D ratio.

In the duo mode, he has remained unbeaten in 510 of the 3137 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.25%. The player has secured 14815 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Apart from this, he has participated in 1410 solo games and has 173 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 12.26%. In the process, B2K has notched up 4650 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Born2Kill has featured in 61 squad matches in the current season and has bettered his foes in 21, corresponding to a win percentage of 34.42%. He bagged precisely 390 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.75.

He has competed in one solo game too.

Note: B2K’s stats were recorded in writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings and rank is mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings from the primary channel – Born2Kill, are mentioned between $2.2K and $34.6K.

(Source: Social Blade)

Most-watched videos

These are the highest-watched videos:

1) [B2K] لا شيء يمكنه أن يمنعنا من الفوز | Nothing can stop us from winning (14 million)

2) [B2K] قيم بلاي سولو سكواد لا يوصف | LEGENDS NEVER DIE 1 VS 4 (12 million)

3) [B2K] مقلب النوب سولو ضد ديو بدون سكنات أسلحة | PRETENDING TO BE A NOOB NO WEAPON SKINS (8 million)

YouTube channel and rank

Born2Kill has been posting content for quite a while, and the oldest video on the channel dates to May 2019. Within the previous 30 days, he has managed to gain 100 thousand subscribers and 8.659 million views.

On Social Blade, his country of origin is Italy and he is ranked second nationally.

