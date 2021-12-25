Amitbhai Free Fire ID number, stats, discord link, yearly income, and more revealed

Amit Sharma, who is commonly acknowledged by the Indian community as Amitbhai, is an Indian YouTuber who mostly makes videos pertaining to Free Fire. His channel, ‘Desi Gamers’, has amassed a substantial following.

He currently has 12.4 million subscribers and 1.73 billion views to his name. In addition to this, the famous figure has 833k and 2.3 million followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number and other details

Amitbhai’s ID number in Free Fire is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 9084 appearances in lifetime squad games and has 2483 victories for a win rate of 27.33%. He has 24513 frags at a 3.71-K/D ratio.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 4948 duo matches and has 819 wins, having a win percentage of 16.55%. With a K/D ratio of 3.27, he has 13504 kills.

The internet star has remained unbeaten in 316 of the 3817 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 8.27%. He has notched 8974 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Desi Gamers has played 164 squad matches and has 47 first-place finishes, coming down to a win percentage of 28.65%. The player has 684 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.85.

Apart from this, he has 18 victories in 130 duo games, equating to a win rate of 13.84%. With a kill-to-death ratio of 4.45, he has 498 frags.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in 153 solo matches and has exactly ten wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.53%. He has accumulated 362 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Amitbhai’s yearly income and discord link

This is Desi Gamers yearly income on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Amitbhai’s yearly income from his YouTube channel is between $113.4K and $1.8 million on Social Blade.

To join the official Discord server of Amitbhai, readers can use this link.

YouTube channel

Desi Gamers is Amitbhai's primary channel, and he has been running it for over the past three years. The oldest video that he has uploaded dates back to October 2018:

In the last 30 days, the internet personality gained over 200k subscribers and 37.80 million views. Apart from that, he also uploads content on a few other YouTube channels.

