5 best Garena Free Fire YouTubers to watch in 2022

Free Fire cannot be overlooked while discussing the mobile battle royale genre since the game's number has multiplied in the last few years. As a result of the large audience, many gamers have decided to pursue streaming and content creation professionally.

Some players have achieved unprecedented levels of success, with some surpassing millions of subscribers/followers and billions of views. Here are a few of the best Free Fire YouTubers who have grown tremendously in 2021, and users can look forward to their content in 2022.

Free Fire YouTubers to check out in 2022

Here is the list of 5 YouTubers to check out in 2022 for Free Fire content:

Helping Gamer (Guides)

HG Sarfraj, aka Helping Gamer, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who routinely offers straightforward guides for gamers on the Indian server, helping them complete events quickly to acquire the rewards. He often posts about upcoming content. One of his most recent videos has provided a glimpse of the upcoming Alpine map.

The user currently has 7.73 million subscribers, with 517.593 million views. Helping Gamer's channel will significantly assist the gamer with several events coming in.

B2K (Highlights)

Born2Kill is a prominent YouTube channel managed by Moez and Walid, featuring mind-blowing Free Fire gameplay videos. The content has pulled in great numbers. Overall viewership has crossed 552 million, with the subscriber base standing at 8.52 million.

There are more than 400 videos available on the channel. Even though they were all recorded on a pc, they are pretty entertaining to watch. Speaking of the numbers, this channel has gained 9.707 million views in the previous month.

Badge 99 (Gameplay and commentary)

Bharat aka Badge99 is a Free Fire YouTuber from Uttarakhand, India. The user has one of the fastest-growing channels in the country. He boasted less than a million subscribers in September 2020, which now stands at 8.47 million.

The user is well-known for his gameplay videos, often accompanied by his entertaining commentary, which is well-liked by his audience. Players will find a plethora of Free Fire content on his channel that will not disappoint them.

Freefirenews (Leaks and updates)

Leaks and updates are a few aspects that have always fascinated the Free Fire community. Freefirenews is one of the finest channels for gamers to stay informed about the latest leaks about the popular Battle Royale title.

Though the content posted is in Portuguese, players can have a visual overview of the new items and events within the game because most of these are usually the same across the world. The channel has 533 videos and 650k subscribers, accumulating 63.95 million views.

Desi Gamers (Challenges)

Desi Gamers, otherwise known as Amitbhai, has emerged as one of India's most prolific content creators, ranking among the country's top five Free Fire YouTubers in terms of subscribers. His channel has been growing consistently, and the user is known for his entertaining videos.

He regularly uploads various types of challenges, which are quite engaging and usually related to the newest or trending element of the game. In one of his recent challenges, the player only played with Mini UZI. The Desi Gamers YouTube channel boasts 12.3 million subscribers and 1.7 billion views.

There are hundreds of other popular content creators users can look out for in 2022 besides the five YouTubers mentioned above, including Total Gaming, Gyan Gaming, Nobru, Cerol, Dyland Proslo, Vincenzo, Raistar, AS Gaming, and more.

Note: The list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preference.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha