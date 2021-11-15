Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, channel rank, and monthly income

Sarfraj, popularly referred to as Helping Gamer on YouTube, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. As the name implies, his videos are aimed at aiding the audience, and he regularly uploads guides on events and general gameplay tips.

He has amassed remarkable numbers over the last few years, and currently has a subscriber count of over 7.45 million. Along with this, Helping Gamer has 492.01 million views to his name.

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has played 7001 squad games in Garena Free Fire and has bettered his foes in 1147, which leads to a win percentage of 16.38%. With 15977 frags and 4600 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.73 and a headshot rate of 28.79%.

Coming to the duo mode, the prominent content creator played 2894 matches and triumphed in 187, corresponding to a win rate of 6.46%. In the process, he notched 5507 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.03. He has 1277 headshots for a percentage of 23.19%.

Finally, Helping Gamer has competed in 2812 solo games and has 170 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 6.04%. With a K/D ratio of 1.83 and a headshot rate of 25.85%, he has 4832 kills and 1249 headshots.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the Helping Gamer has played 13 ranked squad matches but is yet to secure a win. However, he has accumulated 69 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.31 and has 24 headshots for a rate of 34.78%.

Apart from this, he has two solo games to his name and has four kills with two headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Helping Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Helping Gamer's monthly income

Helping Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer earns between $7.9K and $126.2K each month.

YouTube channel and rank

Helping Gamer has been creating content regularly, and the oldest video on his channel dates to April 2018. Within the last 30 days, the internet star has managed to garner a total of 480 thousand subscribers and 31.553 million views.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, Helping Gamer is ranked 266 in the list of India's top YouTubers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish