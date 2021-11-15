B2K's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and channel rank

With Free Fire's continuous rise in popularity and audience, players have identified an excellent opportunity to create content centered around the battle royale title. Some gamers have made a reputation for themselves worldwide because of their incredible gameplay, and B2K is one of them.

Born2Kill, also known as B2K, is a renowned YouTube channel where users can find interesting Free Fire gameplay videos. Moez and Walid co-run the channel which boasts 8.4 million subscribers and 541 million views.

B2K's UID and stats in Free Fire

B2K's Free Fire ID is 320653047, and his in-game statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Born2Kill has featured in 9309 squad matches and registered booyahs in 1657 matches, which has pocketed him a win rate of 17.79%. He has bagged 54121 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 7.07.

B2K has notched 510 victories in 3137 duo matches, roughly equaling a win percentage of 16.25%. In total, he has netted 14815 kills, which adds up to a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Lastly, he has 1409 solo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten on 173 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.27%. The YouTuber has 4650 eliminations to date, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has taken part in 35 squad matches, winning 10 of them at a win percentage of 28.57%. Born2Kill has bagged 211 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 8.44.

He has not played any solo or duo matches yet.

Note: Born2Kill's stats were recorded at the time of writing the article, and will change as he continues to play games.

Income

B2K's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Born2Kill is reported to earn around $2.6K - $41.3K. The estimated figures of his yearly income stand in the range of $31K - $496.2K.

YouTube Channel

The oldest video on B2K's channel went live in May 2019, and there have been a total of 413 uploads since then, which have garnered a massive 541 million views in total. Born2Kill has achieved 8.4 million subscribers, of which 120k were added in the last 30 days.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The channel's country is set as Italy and is ranked second in terms of number of subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish