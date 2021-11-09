Boss Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more

Yash Vardhan, also known as Boss Official, has regularly uploaded Free Fire-related videos for over two years and has established a name for himself in the Indian Free Fire community.

The player is known for his engaging commentary and has posted 50k subscribers in the last month. Simultaneously, the view count has increased by more than 9.715 million in the same timeframe.

What are Boss Official’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Boss Official’s Free Fire ID is 90583691. The user’s stats in Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

He has 28k kills in squad games alone (Image via Free Fire)

Boss Official has contested in 9884 squad games, outplaying all the opponents on 2831, converting to a win percentage of 28.64%. He has killed 28433 opponents, which has netted him a kill-to-death ratio of 4.03.

The YouTuber has secured 271 Booyahs in 1509 duo matches, roughly equating to a win ratio of 17.95%. When it comes to frags, he has accumulated 4717 of these, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Lastly, the internet star has featured in 3504 solo games and acquired first place on 757 occasions, leading to a win rate of 21.60%. With 13263 eliminations, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.83.

Ranked stats

His K/D ratio exceeds 10 in the duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Yash has featured in 42 squad games this ranked season and has 19 victories, acquiring a win rate of 45.23%. In these games, he holds a K/D ratio of 7.26, along with 167 frags against his name.

The creator has participated in five duo matches and remained undefeated in two, earning him a win ratio of 40%. He has registered 31 kills, while his K/D ratio stands at 10.33.

Note: Boss Official’s stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Income

His growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

Yash is estimated to earn somewhere in the range of $2.4K to $38.9K every month through the Boss Official YouTube channel. The estimated figures of the yearly income stand between $29.1K and $466.3K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the Boss Official channel went live in August 2019, and at present, Yash has more than 380 uploads. He has gradually attained a massive subscriber base of 2.42 million. On the other hand, the total view count has already surpassed the mark of 188.44 million.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When it comes to his single most-watched video, it boasts more than 17 million views since it was uploaded in January this year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer