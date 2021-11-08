Apelapato999's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more 

Free Fire has amassed a large global audience, establishing itself in regions such as Brazil. The server features a thriving esports ecosystem and several well-known content creators.

Henrique Simão aka Apelapato999, is a prominent player with over 2.48 million subscribers and over 807k Instagram followers. The YouTuber has seen steady growth, earning 50k subscribers and 2.564 million views in the last month alone.

What is Apelapato999's Free Fire ID and statistics as of November 2021?

Apelapato999’s Free Fire ID is 62875162. The player's stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Apelapato999 has 18k frags (Image via Free Fire)

Apelapato999 has participated in 6968 squad games and emerged victorious on 1329 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 19.07%. He has attained 18668 frags upholding a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The Brazilian YouTuber has played 5547 duo matches and remained undefeated on 1056 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.03%. With 20853 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.64.

Aplapato999 has competed in 2211 solo games and has 428 wins, resulting in a win ratio of 19.35%. The player has notched 6860 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Ranked stats

Apelapato has not played a ranked game (Image via Free Fire)

Apelapato999 has not played any games in the current ranked season.

Clash Squad Career

He has a KDA of 2.30 (Image via Free Fire)

Apelapato999 has featured in 2958 squad matches and earned a booyah 1840 times, approximating a win ratio of 62.20%. He has 21797 kills sustaining a KDA of 2.30, while the average damage per match stands at around 3609.

Note: Apelapato999's Free Fire stats were registered at the time of writing the article, and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Monthly Income

Apelapato999's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Apelapato999's monthly earnings as per Social Blade is approximately in the range of $641 - $10.3K. The estimated yearly income is $7.7K - $123.1K.

YouTube

The first video on Apelapato999's channel was uploaded in April 2018, and there are currently only 77 videos on the channel that have gained close to 130 million views combined.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He has garnered 2.48 million subscribers over the years, which ranks him 751st in Brazil in terms of subscribers. Of all his videos, the most watched one has 9.9 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish