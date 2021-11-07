Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, Discord link, and more

Free Fire has a vast audience and fan following in India, which has provided players with exemplary gameplay, the perfect opportunity to begin their journey as content creators. Anup Mondal, aka Action Bolt, is one of the most famous names in the community.

He is known for his gameplay live streams, which have earned him a total of 1.17 million subscribers, while the view counter has crossed 107 million views. In the past 30 days, the player has earned 110k subscribers along with 10.168 million views.

What is Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465. The YouTuber’s stats as of 7 November are given below:

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt has over 1 lakh kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Anup has played 26757 squad matches in total and emerged on top in 13855 of them, earning him a win rate of 51.78%. He accumulated 103481 kills, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 8.02.

Action Bolt has competed in 1851 duo games and bettered his opponents on 412 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 22.25%. The content creator has eliminated 5024 opponents, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Action Bolt has 2601 solo matches to his name and has clinched 354 of these, equalling a win rate of 13.61%. He boasts 4717 frags, along with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt has played only squad games in this season (Image via Free Fire)

Action Bolt has featured in 1049 squad matches in the current season and attained booyah in 727 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 69.30%. He also has a kill tally of 6401, maintaining a K/D ratio of 19.88.

He has not played any other ranked matches this season and is placed in the Grandmaster tier.

Note: Action Bolt’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and, as a result, will change with him playing more matches.

Discord

His server has 10k members (Image via Discord)

Action Bolt’s Discord server has close to 10k members and interested users can join via this link.

Income

The estimations of his earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Anup Mondal is expected to make in the range of $2.5K - $40.7K from his channel. The estimation for the annual income is reportedly about $30.5K - $488.1K.

YouTube channel

Action Bolt is one of the most seasoned Free Fire content creators, with his first video being released in March 2018. Since then, the player has had close to 500 uploads, which have earned him more than 107 million views.

In September, Anup surpassed the coveted milestone of one million subscribers.

Edited by Srijan Sen