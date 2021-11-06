Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, Discord link, real name, and monthly income in November 2021

Bharat is among the fastest-growing Free Fire content creators in India. He is better known to his audience as Badge 99 and has established a massive subscriber count of 8.03 million, while his videos have been watched over 937 million times.

Badge 99’s YouTube channel had less than 1 million subscribers in October 2020, which has increased eightfold. Similarly, he has posted magnificent numbers in the last month, gaining 60k subscribers and 30.065 million views.

Badge 99’s ID and stats in Free Fire

The YouTuber’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. His statistics are:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has over 24k frags in the squad matches(Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has been engaged in 8800 squad matches and managed to come out on top on 1525 occasions, which has provided him with a win percentage of 17.32%. He has accumulated 24295 kills in these games, earning him a win rate of 3.34.

He has participated in 2010 duo games and accumulated 187 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 9.30%. With 4350 eliminations, the YouTuber has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.39.

Lastly, the internet star has participated in 1151 solo matches, remaining unbeaten in 84, approximating a win percentage of 7.29%. He has notched 2848 frags and, in the process, upheld a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

He has not played a game yet in the ranked season (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has not played even a single ranked match in the current season.

Clash Squad career

Badge 99 has a KDA of 2.29 (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has played 1779 Clash Squad games and triumphed in 1189, translating to a win percentage of 66.83%. He has bagged 9413 kills with a KDA of 2.29 and an average damage per match of 2385.

Note: Badge 99’s stats were recorded while writing the article, and these will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Income and Discord link

Badge 99 has gained 30.065 million views (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Badge 99 approximately earns between $7.5K and $120.3K every month from YouTube. The website also estimates his yearly income to be $90.2K to $1.4M, considering his present viewership.

Fans can join Badge 99’s Discord server using this link.

YouTube channel

The oldest video that players can find on Badge 99’s video was uploaded in January 2019. There are 381 uploads on the channel, earning him close to 937 million views in total.

His subscriber count places him among the top 10 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India.

Edited by Ravi Iyer