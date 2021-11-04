5 best Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad mode (November 2021)

Garena Free Fire features tons of unique game modes, and Clash Squad is one of the primary ones available in the game. Two teams of four users, Warbringers and Howlers, face off in seven rounds.

Due to their unique abilities, characters play a considerable role in the performance of players. The game even allows users to create unique combinations, i.e. add other characters' abilities by purchasing skill slots.

Having optimal combinations can provide gamers with an advantage. This article goes over some of the best ones.

Disclaimer: The characters have not been repeated to let players have as many choices as possible. Additionally, the skills listed below represent the highest levels available for every character.

List of the best character combinations in Free Fire for Clash Squad (November 2021)

5) Dimitri + Thiva + Rafael + Laura

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

A 3.5m diameter healing zone is generated upon using Healing Heartbeat, and user and their allies acquire three health every second while inside the zone. If they get knocked out, they will be able to self-recover and revive themselves. The zone created will last for 15 seconds, followed by a 60 second cooldown period.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva's ability Vital Vibes increases rescue speed by 20%. The revived ally will also gain 40 HP in five seconds.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Upon using the Dead Silent ability, a silencing effect will be applied when using snipers and marksmen rifles. Those who are hit and downed also suffer 45% faster HP loss.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Laura's Sharp Shooter ability gives players a 35% increase in accuracy when scoped in.

4) Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Shirou

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Chrono's ability Time Turner creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies. It also causes a 10% rise in movement speed. These last for five seconds, and a 220 second cooldown is later imposed.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

There's an incredible 10% surge in armor penetration with every 10% reduction in the maximum health as a result of Hayato's Bushido ability.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's ability results in a 6% increase to movement speed, helping players rotate faster and rush enemies.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou's Damage Delivered ability marks enemies in a range of 80 meters for six seconds if they hit the user. In addition, the initial shot on the respective tagged opponent increased armor penetration by 100%. The ability has a 10 second cooldown.

3) K + Miguel + Dasha + Wolfrahh

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Dasha: Partying On

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Master of All raises the max EP by 50 and features two different modes: Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. Players can recover two EP every two seconds, up to 150 with the former, whereas the EP conversion rate is boosted by 500% with the latter.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Players with Miguel's Crazy Slayer gain 80 EP for each kill, and they can later convert it to HP through the Jiu-Jitsu mode of K.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's Partying On leads to a massive reduction in fall damage and recovery time by 50% and 80%, respectively. It also reduces recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10% each.

Wolfrahh (Image via Free Fire)

Wolfrahh decreases damage from headshots by 5% up to 30% and raises damage to the enemy's limb by 5% up to 20% with every observer or kill.

2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Alok's Drop the Beat is probably the best skill in Free Fire, and it may be used to produce a healing aura. Users will acquire five health points every second, and their movement speed will be increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 10 seconds and is followed by a 45 second cooldown period.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

When players having Sustained Raids strike opponents using guns, they recover HP. In addition, knocking out a foe would grant individuals 20% health.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Once an enemy is knocked down, Jai's Raging Reload instantly reloads 45% of a gun's magazine capacity. This only applies to the following weapon types: AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Upon using Luqueta's skill, players' maximum health is raised by 25 points with each kill, to a maximum of 50.

1) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Wukong possesses Camouflage, which allows him to turn into a bush for 15 seconds while reducing movement speed by 20%. However, this conversion ends once the user attacks.

After the ability is activated, there is a 200 second cooldown, but it is reset when a foe is knocked out.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Kla's Muay Thai grants a 400% increase in fist damage and aids close-range combat.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit allows players to gain 35 more health at the start of each round, giving them a total of 235 maximum health.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

After hitting an enemy, Moco's ability marks them for five seconds, and their location is also shared with teammates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish