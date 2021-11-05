2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and monthly earnings in November 2021

Sandesh “2B Gamer” Tamang is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. He regularly churns out Free Fire-related videos and blogs for his million-plus fans.

Sandesh is the fourth most subscribed YouTuber from Nepal and has added over 60k subscribers in the last month. The addition of views in the same period was over 12.303 million.

What is 2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

2B Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has more than 51k frags (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has played 15505 squad matches and earned 3403 victories, attaining a win ratio of 21.94%. He has accumulated 51124 kills, which provides him with a kill-to-death ratio of 4.22.

Sandesh has competed in 2924 duo games and has outperformed the opponents on 429 occasions, sustaining a win percentage of 14.67%. He has attained 8893 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The YouTuber has featured in 1686 solo matches and has a winning tally of 224, approximating a win rate of 13.28%. He has racked up 4774 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer is yet to play in solo games (Image via Free Fire) (Image via Social Blade

The streamer has accumulated 22 Booyahs in 133 ranked squad matches, converting to a win percentage of 16.54%. He has 592 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.33.

He has played in two duo games and is yet to find a first-place finish. In the meantime, he has eight frags for a K/D ratio of 4.

Note: 2B Gamer’s stats will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Income

His view count (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, 2B Gamer’s monthly income from the YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $3.1K to $49.2K. The website also states that his yearly earnings are calculated around $36.9K to $590.5K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer started his journey as a YouTuber in October 2019 and has become a popular name in the Free Fire community. Over more than three years, he has attained over 3.49 million subscribers, while his total views have also exceeded 423 million.

He has found immense success in the last year and has witnessed a meteoric rise, as the subscriber count was just over a million at the start of this period.

