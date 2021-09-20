5 best ways to get Booyah in Free Fire

There is no specific strategy to guarantee 100% victories in Garena Free Fire. It is practically impossible to get a win 10 out of 10 times in the game. Hence, players need to diversify their approach in each match.

The game plan can vary from playing aggressively to getting defensive in a game. It entirely depends upon the flight route, maps, landing spots, etc. Therefore, users should keep these factors in mind before chasing victory.

Getting Booyah in Free Fire: What are the best ways?

1) Land safe and survive

Dimitri is a great character for defensive gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

Less-crowded locations are one of the safest options and are meant for new gamers. They can watch for the safer landing locations and try to survive till the last stages using every means, whether crouching or crawling.

Players should keep in mind that this strategy requires them to toughen their defense system. Hence, users should carry surplus amounts of medical equipment and gloo wall grenades while equipping a character like Dimitri or K.

2) Camp and kill

Camping is a trickier job in Free Fire (Image via Arrow Gaming/YouTube)

Camping is trickier in any battle royale game as it ensures a significant number of kills, but sometimes, players get entangled in their traps. Therefore, to camp successfully in a Free Fire match, they should know the map.

Apart from this knowledge, users need to be aware of the safe zone. Camping is one of the sure-shot methods to get to the final stages of a game, and they need to play sensibly in the final stages to get the Booyah.

3) Hot drop and get kills

Landing at hot drops is meant for pro players (Image via Garena)

Landing at hot drops is not everyone's cup of tea, as it requires a high-level skill set to survive the early stages. Hence, players who have acquired experience and expertise in close-range fights should go for the hot drops.

Their character choice should also justify their aggressive approach. Hence, DJ Alok, Skyler, Chrono, etc., are decent options for hot drop landings. If gamer scan dominate at a hot drop, they can surely get a Booyah in Free Fire.

4) Keep moving till the last stages

Moving in cars is one of the safest options to survive in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

This strategy is similar to "Land safe and survive" as it also requires a jump at safer locations. However, the significant difference is that players should keep moving until the last stages in a Free Fire match while collecting great loot.

They can engage in fights, but movement is critical for survival. Therefore, users should occupy a vehicle to get a safer movement option. This approach will help them survive until the end, and gamers can show off their skills and characters to get Booyah.

5) Assign designated roles in the team

Every player in a team should have a designated role (Image via Garena)

Assigning roles is the most tactical approach a team can adopt in a Free Fire match. Players should keep their team roles defined, be it as an IGL, assaulter, sniper, etc. This clarity will help gamers have excellent coordination that will pay off with a Booyah in Free Fire.

Teams can keep the roles permanent while changing the overall gameplay strategy for each match depending upon the situation and map.

The above clip has some other tips and tricks that players can use during matches:

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

