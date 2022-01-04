Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, and monthly income details (2022)

OP Vincenzo, or simply Vincenzo, is a content creator who uploads videos about Garena Free Fire. The game’s community adores him for his incredible skills and fantastic gameplay on his YouTube channel.

Over the years, his popularity has surged astronomically due to the great videos that he has created. At the time of writing, Vincenzo possesses approximately 6.78 million subscribers, alongside a total of 455.76 million views.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number and guild

Vincenzo’s ID in Free Fire is 437144862, and he is a part of the SENStrem guild, whose ID is 63996960.

These are the stats of the YouTuber as of 4 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has played 23133 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 3785 wins for a win percentage of 16.36%. With 84961 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.39.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 305 of the 1751 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 17.41%. He has accumulated 5169 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of around 3.57.

He has also played 1178 solo games and has 107 victories, converting to a win ratio of 9.08%. The content creator has 2962 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The new ranked season in Free Fire started a few days back. However, Vincenzo has not played any matches yet.

Note: Vincenzo’s stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income of Vincenzo

Vincenzo’s earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the player’s monthly earnings through his YouTube channel is $1.7K to $26.8K. Additionally, his yearly income is stated to lie in the range of $20.1K to $321.2K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo has been creating content based on Free Fire for over three years. There are currently 449 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one possesses 47 million views.

Within the previous 30 days, as per Social Blade, Vincenzo has gained 70 thousand subscribers and 6.692 million views.

