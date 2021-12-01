Free Fire OB31 update APK+OBB download link for Android

Free Fire OB31 update has started rolling out on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This update has several new and intriguing features and content that will keep gamers' hands full for several weeks at a stretch.

The character and weapon balance have been one of the key aspects of the update as it aims to offer a balanced gaming experience. Besides this, there is an introduction of the new gun called the MAC10 and a rank called Master.

However, the most exciting event planned for this patch is the game's collaboration with Money Heist. Based on the confirmed details, 11 December is the peak day of the partnership.

Players can use APK and OBB files to download Free Fire OB31 update

Players will require both an APK and OBB file to download the updated version. The links for both are provided below:

Free Fire OB31 APK: Download from here.

Free Fire OB31 OBB: Download from here.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 58MB and 686 MB, respectively. Thus, it would be better if they first see to it that there is enough storage available before downloading them.

Steps to download

Step 1: To begin, users must utilize the links provided above to download APK and OBB files for the Free Fire OB31 update.

Step 2: After the files get downloaded, individuals will have to toggle the "Install from Unknown Source" setting. They can then continue to install the APK file.

Step 3: Gamers should not open the game yet. They first need to copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

If a folder named "com.dts.freefireth" is not present in their directory, players will have to create one. Another alternative that the players have is that they can download the APK file and open it after the installation, as the OBB download will then begin.

Users can access the game after maintenance (Image via Free FIre)

Step 4: Once the file gets pasted to the required location. Furthermore, as most of the players already know, they will not be able to play Free Fire and test new features until the maintenance concludes.

Following the announcement, it will conclude by 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Users can try reinstalling the file if they face an error stating a problem parsing the package. In case it persists, they can download the APK again.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha