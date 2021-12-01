Garena Free Fire OB31 update patch notes: New gun, character balance, Clash Squad changes, and more

Free Fire players are ecstatic that their long wait will finally be over with the release of the OB31 update today. It will bring in heaps of new features, so gamers are unquestionably eager to explore more. They already have an idea about some of them from the Advance Server.

Furthermore, Garena has announced the maintenance timeline on Free Fire’s official social media handles. The servers will not be accessible starting at 9.30 am IST. Users will only be able to access the game after the break concludes at 6.30 pm IST.

Free Fire OB31 patch notes

There are tons of new features in the patch. Here are the official patch notes for the Free Fire OB31 update:

Character balance

Chrono

Creates a force field that blocks 600 -> 800 damages from all sources.

Duration: 4/4/5/5/6/6s.

Cooldown: 180/164/150/138/128/120s.

Removed: Players can fire from within the force field.

Removed: Movement speed increases by 5/6/7/8/9/10%.

Maxim

Eating and using medkits speed increase by only 5/8/12/17/23/30%.

K

Recover 3 EP every 2.2/2/1.8/1.6/1.4/1s, up to 150/170/190/210/230/250 EP.

D-Bee

Accuracy increases by 20/23/27/32/38/45%.

Thiva

Rescue speed increases by 10/13/16/19/22/25%.

Lone Wolf changes

Store adjustment

Choose weapons for the enemies.

Players will take turns to choose the weapon for themselves and their enemies every two rounds.

The selected weapons have a cooldown before they can be selected again.

Map adjustment

Increased map size for 2v2 patches.

Rank mode

New Rank – Master

Users can attain Master rank after achieving the Heroic in the ranked matches.

Clash Squad mode

Item request

Users can request multiple items.

Additional item requests can now be sent if the previous one was completed

Radio commands will now be triggered when item requests are sent.

Map balancing

Map adjustments for the Academy and Mill.

Backpack limit

Users can no longer carry more utility grenades into the next round.

Additionally, they can no longer carry more utility grenades than the limit during the round.

Battle royale

FF coins

Adjusted the minimum amount of FF Coins to 100.

Coins will now appear as stacks.

Armor attachments

Vest Enlarger and Helmet Thickener are available in Battle Royale.

Vest Enlarger - Reduces the damage received on limbs by 25%.

Helmet Thickener - Reduces headshot damage received by 36%.

Weapon and Balance

New weapon MAC 10

Base Damage: 24

Rate of Fire: 0.09

Dead Silent - MAC10 comes with a pre-attached silencer.

Range adjustments

UMP - Effective range -5%

MP5 - Effective range -3%

Thompson - Effective range -3%

UZI - Effective range -5%

MAG-7 - Effective range -3%

SCAR

Recoil: -10%.

M60

Recoil in Machine Gun Mode: -30%.

UMP and XM8

Reload time: +5%.

MP5-X

Rate of fire: +5%.

Kar98k

Rate of fire: +10%.

Groza

Armor Penetration +20%

Weapon swap time

Adjustments are made to the time taken to swap different weapons. The time taken to swap will depend on the time of the weapon utilized.

Flashbang

Better optimization to the display of flashed targets.

Gameplay

Assis notification

Assist notifications are now available when assisting teammates on knockdowns.

Pin marker

The pin marker can now mark all objects, vehicles, and items in Free Fire

Players can double-tap the pin button to alert teammates about enemies nearby.

Free look

Added a setting to turn on Free Look only while parachuting and driving.

Sprint options

Drag and tap can now be combined in sprinting settings.

Optimization

Guild leaders and elders can now set a minimum Clash Squad rank for applicants.

Gamers will now receive Gloo Walls automatically in Training Grounds’ combat zone.

Hardcore mode is now supported in custom rooms.

Users can now add aliases for their friends.

Players can read all the patch notes for the Free Fire OB31 update from the official website.

