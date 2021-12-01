Why is Free Fire not working today? OB31 update server downtime details

For the past few days, players have been eagerly awaiting the latest Free Fire update, OB31. After months of waiting, they have finally received some good news. The developers have revealed the maintenance schedule for the upcoming patch on social media.

Prior to today's announcement, it was widely assumed that the update would go live on 30 November. However, this was not the case. As per the schedule, the maintenance will go live on 1 December, i.e., today.

Free Fire OB31 maintenance schedule revealed

The post on the official social media handles read the following:

"Today, we will be having maintenance to bring you the new update from 9:30 am IST to 6:30 pm IST! During the maintenance, you will not be able to enter the game, but once it is over, you may update the app and play as usual. Get ready for lots of exciting, new features that you can try once the patch goes live!"

Accordingly, the following is the timeline of the maintenance break for the Free Fire OB31 update.

Start time: 1 December at 9.30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 1 December at 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

Consequently, players will need to exercise some patience before playing the latest version of the game since the servers will be unavailable for the duration of the maintenance. They will be unable to access it at any cost.

Gamers can expect the Free Fire OB31 patch to be available for download only a few hours into the maintenance. They can do so from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it is made available.

However, even then, they only will be able to enter the game after 6:30 pm IST.

OB31 patch notes

Some key changes in the Free Fire OB31 update are:

Chrono, Thiva, K, D-Bee, and Maxim ability change

Lone Wolf mode changes

New rank

Clash Squad changes

New MAC10

New Armor attachments

Weapon adjustment

Improved pin marker

Free Look changes

Sprint option

Several other optimisations

Edited by Ravi Iyer