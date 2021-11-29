Free Fire OB31 update expected file size

A lot of anticipation has been building around the Free Fire OB31 update, as users believe it will bring about game-changing features that will significantly improve the entire experience.

With the update nearing its announced release date of 30 November, users await further information about the much-awaited patch.

As of now, Garena has just teased a couple of upcoming changes on the game’s social media accounts, including character customization, a new weapon, and more. However, nothing about the maintenance has been mentioned.

Expected file size of Free Fire OB31 update

The update is going to be between 400 and 500 MB for Android (Image via Free Fire)

Android users may anticipate the Free Fire OB31 update to be between 400 and 500 MB in size. In contrast, those using iOS devices can expect it to be in the range of 700 to 800 MB. Consequently, they will have to ensure their smartphones have enough storage space.

Once it is officially made available, individuals will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

However, they will not be able to play the game until the maintenance break ends. It generally starts at around 9.00 am IST (GMT +5:30) and runs for 8 to 9 hours, concluding around 5.00 to 6.00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Steps to update Free Fire

Android

Open the Play Store and visit the page of Garena Free Fire (Click here to reach it).

Later, press on the green “Update” option to download the game’s latest version once it is made available.

iOS

Start the Apple App Store application and tap on the Profile icon.

Next, under the pending updates section, find Free Fire and click on the “Update” option next to it.

Features of the Free Fire OB31 update

Listed below are some features that the developers have confirmed:

Battle royale adjustments (FF Tokens and more)

Change in Spawn Island

Adjustments to Clash Squad game mode

Weapon selection mechanism in Lone Wolf mode

Character balancing (Chrono’s Time Turner)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Readers can read more about them by clicking on this link.

Edited by Ravi Iyer