Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID number, stats, monthly earnings, and best gameplay videos

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, has risen to prominence as the number one Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube, not only in India but worldwide. He is en route to 30 million subscribers while the channel has more than 1600 uploads, which have accumulated 5.203 billion views in total.

The player is known primarily for his gameplay videos with entertaining commentary, which has gained enormous numbers. He has gained 700k subscribers in the last month, as viewership for the same period stands at 146.67 million.

What are Ajjubhai’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and the statistics are:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has close to 50k frags in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has entered 12789 squad games and triumphed 3054 times, gaining a win ratio of 23.87%. He has accumulated 49630 frags, as the K/D ratio stands at 5.10.

The content creator has 356 first-place finishes in 1824 matches while holding a win percentage of 19.51%. He has chalked up 7277 kills, converting to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.96.

Total Gaming has featured in 1008 solo matches and bagged 91 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.02%. With 2552 eliminations, he has stood up to a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has only 11 kills in solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has engaged in 456 ranked squad matches, achieving 72 victories and sustaining a win rate of 15.78%. He has raked in 2191 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.71.

The YouTuber has won five of the nine duo games, converting to a win ratio of 55.55%. He has notched 51 eliminations as his kill-to-death ratio remains at 12.75.

The internet star has played 33 solo matches and has 11 frags for a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Note: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire stats will change over time.

Income

His channel’s stats (Image via Social Blade)

According to the reports on Social Blade, Ajjubhai earns between $36.7K and $586.7K monthly.

YouTube channel and best gameplay videos

Ajjubhai has been churning out the content since late 2018 and today has become one of the leading Free Fire content creators. He has 29.9 million subscribers.

One of the best gameplay videos on Total Gaming’s channel is a one versus one clash squad match with Amitbhai. It was uploaded in June 2020 and now has 34.37 million views. In this match, they played 11 rounds, with Ajjubhai taking the victory 6 to 5.

Another popular video on the channel is also with Amitbhai and went live in November 2020. It features the two playing a custom room game with other players as they land on the Factory top to engage in melee combat.

Edited by Ravi Iyer