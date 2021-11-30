Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID stats, earnings, guild, and popular gameplay videos

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a beloved figure in the Free Fire community, hailing from Nepal. Since she began creating content related to the game quite some time ago, she has risen dramatically in popularity, gaining immense attention.

On her YouTube channel, the internet star currently possesses 4.53 million subscribers and a combined total of 357.61 million views. Sooneeta also has 5.3 million followers on the Booyah application, where she streams the battle royale title regularly.

Free Fire: Sooneeta’s ID, stats, and guild

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. She’s a part of the “Team-Lava” guild, whose ID is 60912671.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has played 22956 squad games and has 5301 wins, having a win percentage of 23.09%. With 56098 kills, she has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.18.

Meanwhile, she has competed in 1922 duo matches and has 297 first-place finishes, managing a win rate of 15.45%. In the process, she has 3506 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has also made 917 appearances in the solo mode and has 67 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 7.30%. She has notched 1478 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Sooneeta has featured in 308 ranked squad games and has 64 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 20.77%. At a K/D ratio of 3.85, she has 940 kills.

Apart from this, she has played three duo matches but has yet to win or get a kill.

Lastly, Sooneeta has participated in six solo games and has a single victory, equating to a win percentage of 16.66%. With a K/D ratio of 8.40, she has 42 frags.

Note: Sooneeta's stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as she plays more matches in Free Fire.

Sooneeta’s earnings

These are Sooneeta's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Sooneeta’s monthly and yearly earnings lie between $1.6K - $24.9K and $18.7K - $298.9K, respectively.

Gameplay videos

Sooneeta's three most popular gameplay videos (excluding shorts) are at 5.8 million, 3.2 million, and 2.5 million views:

1) Ajjubhai Propose Me? @Total Gaming Prank his viewers | Garena Free Fire

2) He Caught My PRANK | Noob Prank Free Fire | Sooneeta

3) Free Fire New Update Pet System, Treatment Gun, New AN94 Gun, New Map & Many More

YouTube channel

Sooneeta uploads content related to various aspects of the battle royale title, including gameplay and events. The oldest video on her channel dates back to around September 2018, and for the past three years, she has witnessed immense growth.

Within the last 30 days itself, she has gained 60 thousand subscribers and 6.228 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi