PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and best videos

Hari Raman is an Indian Free Fire content creator who makes videos in Tamil that feature the battle royale title. He is the man behind the immensely popular channel PVS Gaming, which currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 2.15 million.

Furthermore, the total number of views he has on his YouTube channel has surpassed the mark of 252.76 million. Hari Raman also has 267 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. Here’s a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

PVS Gaming has 11337 squad games and has triumphed in 2460, which results in a win percentage of 21.69%. He has 30497 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 965 duo matches and bettered his foes in 162 games, with a win rate of 16.78%. With 2173 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1111 solo games and has 109 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 9.81%. In the process, he has bagged 3477 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, PVS Gaming has made 171 appearances in the ranked squad mode and has outclassed his enemies in 26 games, equating a win ratio of 15.20%. He has accumulated 342 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Apart from this, he has played four duo matches and has five kills with a K/D ratio of 1.25.

The content creator has participated in 11 solo games and has a single win, translating to a win rate of 9.09%. With a K/D ratio of 3.80, he has 38 frags.

Note: Stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as PVS Gaming continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

PVS Gaming’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, PVS Gaming's monthly earnings are estimated to lie between $2.5K and $40.6K.

Best videos

On PVS Gaming’s channel, the top three most-watched videos are at 2.6 million, 2 million, and 1.9 million views:

1) No 1 Fun Match | 1000 Lakh Gloo Wall With Airplane | Free Fire Fun Match In Tamil

2) DJ ALOK VS WOLFARAH BIMASAKTI CHALLENGE | 10 VS 10 | WHO WILL WIN? - GARENA FREE FIRE

3) Enjoy Enjami Free Fire Remix Song Version | Tamil Song | PVS SONG | 3D Animation | Free Fire Song

YouTube channel

Hari Raman has regularly uploaded content over the past few years, gaining significant popularity in the Indian Free Fire scene. The oldest video on the PVS Gaming YouTube channel dates back to January 2019.

Within the last 30 days, he has managed to gain a total of approximately 80 thousand subscribers, alongside 10.159 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish