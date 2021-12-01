How to download Free Fire OB31 update in India

There is always a lot of excitement in the Free Fire community whenever a new update is released. The previous version of the game, OB30, was made available in September and introduced two new characters — Leon and Otho — among other features.

The new Free Fire OB31 update is almost here and will be released today. The developers have announced the maintenance schedule, and the game servers will be down between 9.30 am IST and 6.30 pm IST.

A few hours into this period, the new version will be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire OB31 update on Android

Android users will be able to download it through the Google Play Store (Image via Free Fire)

Once the update is released, gamers can follow these steps to download it on their devices through the Google Play Store:

Step 1: The first thing that users have to do is open the Google Play Store application on their mobile devices. Upon doing so, they must look for “Garena Free Fire” using the search bar.

Alternatively, they can utilize this link to visit it.

Step 2: Then, they should select the most relevant result. They will find an update button if they have an older version already installed on their device. Otherwise, they can press the “Install” button to download the game.

Step 3: After this is complete, individuals will not be able to play the game until the end of the maintenance break, which will run until 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Players can expect the size of the update on the Google Play Store to be in the range of 400-500 MB.

Features of Free Fire OB31 update

Here are a few of the key features of the OB31 update for the Garena Free Fire:

Character balancing (Chrono, K, and more) Changes to Lone Wolf mode Weapon balancing Battle Royale adjustments New rank – Master.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gamers can check out more features here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer