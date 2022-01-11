5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in January 2022

Skyler is a phenomenal character in Free Fire who possesses an active ability. He was introduced around a year back, following a collaboration with the Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP.

Thanks to the brilliant Riptide Rhythm, players can use Skyler appropriately during aggressive plays. At the highest level, they will be able to unleash a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within a 100-meter radius, after which a 40-second cooldown will be applied.

Also, each gloo wall deployed increases the HP recovery, starting at 4 points.

Note: Selection of pets in Free Fire varies from user to user and the ones mentioned below represent the writer's opinion.

Free Fire: Five pets that form potent combos with Skyler (2022)

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda helps restore health (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda can aid users while going aggressive on the battlefield in Free Fire. The special Panda's Blessings skill restores four health per kill.

Upon reaching the highest level of the pet, individuals will regain a total of 10 health whenever they obtain a kill during matches.

4) Ottero

Ottero aids in regaining EP (Image via Garena)

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero's incredible skill regains a particular amount of EP when gamers utilize a treatment pistol or medkit in Free Fire. At the lowest level, it is 35% of the HP that is recovered.

As the pet's level goes up in Free Fire, the skill enhances, and at level 3, the amount of EP gained is 65% of HP recovered. This can be pretty crucial on the battlefield.

3) Beaston

Beaston makes throwables more potent (Image via Garena)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston is a reasonable choice, and its skill is pretty helpful. The base effect of Helping Hand increases the throwing distance by 10% for grenades, gloo walls, flashbang, and smoke grenades.

As the pet reaches its maximum potential, the throwing distance will increase by 30%, aiding users in utilizing the specific items.

2) Rockie

Rockie will help Skyler use his skill more often (Image via Garena)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie combines well with characters who have active abilities as there's a reduction in the cooldown time. When Stay Chill is at level 1, the duration lowers by 6%.

At the peak of the pet, the overall cooldown time of Skyler's ability will be reduced by 15%, implying that gamers will have to wait only 34 seconds.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor makes Skyler more dangerous (Image via Garena)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is possibly the best pet to pair with Skyler because of the Smooth Gloo skill. It will generate a gloo wall every 120 seconds if players do not own one.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of this, if Mr. Waggor reaches the highest level, it will produce a gloo wall every 100 seconds when there are less than two of them available with individuals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer