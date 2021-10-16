5 tips for Free Fire players to master aggressive playstyle

There are numerous types of players in Free Fire. Some prefer safe gameplay, others enjoy camping, while some just want to be aggressive and score as many points as they can during a match.

Being aggressive in-game can be very rewarding if done correctly, but it can also be devastating if mistakes are made. While adopting an aggressive playstyle is easy, mastering it is not. Nonetheless, with the help of a few tips, players can begin to master the playstyle with ease.

Best tips to help Free Fire players master an aggressive playstyle

5) Choose an aggressive character that's good for rushing

One of the most important things to remember in Free Fire while trying to play aggressively is to choose the right character for the job. Choosing a character that suits an aggressive playstyle will make a lot of difference.

For instance, players who want to be less dependent on gloo walls in certain rushes can use Chrono's "Time Turner" ability, which offers unmatched protection. On the other hand, players who want to heal and keep pushing their opponent can use Dimitri's "Healing Heartbeat" ability to achieve this goal.

4) Learn how to make each shot count

Being aggressive in Free Fire does not mean simply rushing opponents and shooting entire magazines at them. The playstyle is more about taking out an opponent as soon as possible and not giving them a chance to fight back.

To do this effortlessly in-game, players need to master how to aim down sight and shoot with pinpoint precision. Making every bullet count and managing headshots on the target will make getting eliminations a breeze.

3) Stock up enough ammunition and medkits

While aiming down sight and making bullets count is important, another aspect that has to be taken into consideration is stocking up on supplies during the early game of the match.

There is no harm in having a few extra rounds of ammunition lying in the inventory as aggressive players will always find use for them. Looting early in the game and stocking up on supplies is essential to securing a Booyah in Free Fire.

2) Play aggressively but smart

For many players, the concept of playing aggressively in Free Fire simply means running and gunning during a match in an attempt to secure eliminations. Sadly, the truth of the matter is far from this reality.

Playing aggressively in Fire Fire requires players to make a lot of decisions on the fly, and it is perhaps the toughest playstyle to master. Given that looking for eliminations is a top priority, simply going in guns blazing is not how it works.

1) Know when not to attack

The most important thing to remember when playing aggressively in Free Fire is knowing when not to attack. Although the playstyle encourages players to constantly find targets for elimination, sometimes not attacking is the best option.

For instance, if a player spots an opponent that has a high ground advantage, it's best to leave them alone and move on. Not every opponent has to be fought in a match, and the sooner players learn this, the better it is for them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

