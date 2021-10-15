Top 5 tips to maintain high headshot percentage in Free Fire

Maintaining a high headshot percentage in Free Fire is not just for good metrics. Being able to land flawless headshots in-game is useful for a number of reasons. Players that are able to shoot more accurately will win more engagements, resulting in a high K/D ratio.

While maintaining a high headshot percentage in-game is not an impossible task, it is a difficult one. However, with the help of a few tips, players should be able to learn how to master this with ease.

5 tips to secure headshots in Free Fire

5) Don't use automatic fire

Shooting full-auto in Free Fire will rarely benefit players. If anything, it just makes combat more difficult. Players will experience high recoil, low accuracy, and will constantly need to reload.

While spraying bullets into the opponent may be useful for suppressing their fire, most will miss the intended target and do little or no damage. While there are uses for automatic fire, players will find it easier to fire in bursts or single shots.

4) When using a shotgun in close-range combat, stay close to the opponent

Shotguns are powerful weapons in Free Fire. When it comes to close range combat, it is the preferred weapon of choice for many. While it is powerful, due to the limited range, players will have to get close to an opponent to deal damage; this is both risky and rewarding.

The only way to maintain a high headshot percentage is to get up close and personal with the target. While this is certainly risky, players with steady aim can get an elimination in one shot.

3) Adjust the sensitivity

Adjusting the sensitivity in Free Fire can make a lot of difference. While most players are okay with the factory settings, it may not suit everyone. Some may prefer a faster setting, while others may like it slower.

While there are a lot of settings out there that players can use for their own game, the best would be to experiment and see what works on an individual level. This process will take some time and practice, but will be worthwhile.

2) Always ADS during mid to long range combat

Getting headshots during close range combat in Free Fire is rather simple. Players can either do this via hipfire mode or aim down sight for higher accuracy. Either way, bullets will hit the intended target.

However, when shooting at targets that are further away, players will need to aim down sight. Hipfire mode will not work effectively in this scenario due to the low accuracy.

1) Use emote button as aim crosshair

One of the easiest ways to maintain a high headshot percentage in Free Fire is by executing a simple in-game trick. This can be done by any player, and is well within the legal boundaries.

Players can readjust the emote button on their HUD and use it as a permanent crosshair while aiming. This will allow players to get cleaner shots as the emote crosshairs will give them a better understanding of where the bullets will land.

