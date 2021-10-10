5 things to remember while aiming for high K/D ratio in Free Fire

Having a high K/D ratio in Free Fire is important for various reasons. For starters, many guilds only accept players if their K/D ratio is high in-game. Furthermore, while pushing rank as a squad, an excellent K/D ratio will be needed to find good teammates.

When aiming for a high K/D ratio, players need to keep a number of things in mind and implement them during a match. While the list may seem overwhelming at first, it will become second nature with time and practice.

Remember these things while aiming for a high KD ratio in Free Fire

5) Use pets to boost combat capabilities

Using pets in Free Fire can help boost combat capabilities and help players secure a Booyah more easily. Knowing which pets to use in combination with certain characters will be a game-changer.

Having said that, while pets do provide bonuses and help players in-game, players shouldn't solely rely on them to get a higher K/D ratio. Some degree of skills will be needed.

4) Choose a character that supports the playstyle

Like choosing a pet, choosing a character that supports the playstyle will also be of the utmost importance in Free Fire. To improve the K/D ratio, players will need to understand which character works in which situation.

For instance, while Dimitri can use his ability Healing Heartbeat to heal during a rush, Chrono and his Time Turner ability will be more potent in the given situation.

3) Knowing when to retreat

While looking for opponents, players need to think carefully before engaging, and when being engaged, players need to think if the fight will go in their favor or if retreating is the better option.

While winning engagements will help improve the kill ratio, not getting eliminated will help reduce the death ratio. To ensure an excellent K/D ratio in Free Fire, players must understand when to stand and fight and fall back to fight later.

2) Play with good teammates

Playing with good teammates in Free Fire is one of the best ways to improve the K/D ratio in-game. Most of the time, the match will end with a Booyah due to good coordination and teammates.

If players need to play in squads, they should either look for seasoned players or play with known people. Avoiding random teammates when trying to play the game seriously is for the best.

1) Always loot early game

Looting early in the game is essential in more ways than one: Players can find surfboards for mobility, medkits for healing, mushrooms for EP, and weapons for taking out opponents.

The golden rule to follow when aiming for a high K/D ratio in Free Fire is to always loot as much as possible early in the game. This will ensure that players are well supplied and able to take on any obstacles that may lie ahead.

Also Read

This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen