Top 5 things to avoid while pushing rank with random teammates in Free Fire

Often in Free Fire, players find themselves without a regular teammate to play with and pair up with random players in-game in order to push rank and climb up tiers.

While playing with a random teammate may be entertaining, it's not the smartest choice that players can make when trying to rank up. Nonetheless, there are a few things that players can avoid doing to have productive matches.

Things to avoid in Free Fire while pushing rank with random teammates

5) Avoid hotdrops

One of the most important things to remember while playing with a random teammate in Free Fire is to avoid hotdrops. Hot dropping into a location with a random teammate is the biggest mistake that players can make.

More often than not, the teammate will either run away from the location without helping or will drop somewhere else altogether, leaving the players on their own against other teams.

4) Don't try to execute complex strategies

The beauty of playing with a fixed team in Free Fire is that over time players develop a sense of understanding and know exactly what to do when a plan is being executed.

The same cannot be said while playing with random teammates, and thus players should avoid employing complex plans. Most of the time, they will either fail due to lack of coordination or due to the random teammates ignoring them.

3) Avoid getting knocked down

When playing with a squad, trusting them to revive other downed teammates is a vital part of the team's effort towards staying alive. Players will lay down suppressing fire, deploy smoke, and even put up a gloo wall in order to save a teammate.

While playing with a random teammate, most of the time, they will either abandon a downed player and move on with the match or take too long to revive them. Players should avoid taking risks in order not to get knocked down in the match.

2) Don't rush at enemies

Speaking of risks, rushing an enemy team with a random teammate in Free Fire will often end badly. Due to a lack of communication, planning, and practice, the rush will fail most of the time.

Instead of rushing, players should stick to engaging from a safe distance, as this will be the safest way to secure kills. If the targets are too well protected, leaving them alone and moving on is the smartest option.

1) Avoid playing with random teammates

The most important thing to avoid while playing with random teammates for rank push in Free Fire is to try and avoid playing with randoms themselves. Ranking push is hard, and climbing tiers is even harder. Playing with random teammates will further hinder this process and slow it down.

Players would have a far better gaming experience if they were to play solo. This way, they will have complete control during the match and will be able to play without worry or hassle.

