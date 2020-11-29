Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Auto Headshot

Free Fire is one of the most played games on the mobile platform, and recently it has seen an enormous surge in its active user base. The game houses 50 players in a lobby, and the primary objective is to seek survival till the end to emerge as a winner.

The title features a plethora of weapons and is kind of challenging for beginners to master these. The massive recoil in some of the weapons makes it difficult for players to aim, which results in them losing the battles.

Headshots are an effective way to one shot kill enemies. This article shares the best sensitivity settings to make auto headshots.

Auto Headshot settings for Free Fire

Note: The sensitivity settings provided below are listed according to the generalized and most suitable ways for every player of the game. Sensitivity settings depend and vary from one device to another.

The settings provided below will significantly reduce the recoil of the weapons and offer the best sensitivity to lock down the enemies' heads with quick reflexes.

Free Fire best Auto Headshot sensitivity

General: 100

Red Dot: 75

2X Scope: 69

4X Scope: 62

AWM Scope: 34

Here are some steps to follow to apply the settings in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire on the preferred device. Wait for the default menu screen to appear. Look for the Settings icon present at the top right extreme corner of the screen and tap on it. A new menu tab will appear. Click on the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen. Apply the settings mentioned above to acclimatize with the auto headshot settings perfectly.

Tips to follow to aim auto headshots directly

After following the sensitivity settings in a game, it is always recommended for players, especially beginners, to aim at the body of the opponent and slide the weapon slightly upwards. The crosshair will aim automatically at the head of the enemy.

Image via Villain Gaming

This movement results in an auto-aim down to the head, providing an instant kill with an auto headshot. This technique is not very hard to master and can be easily done with a bit of practice on the training grounds.

The auto headshot sensitivity settings are unique to a player, and these settings may differ in use for each player. The settings can be tweaked according to the player's preference.

It is best recommended to set up the aforementioned sensitivity and grind it out in the training arena or in the practice sessions along with friends to get the hang of the skill.