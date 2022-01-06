How to do the 360-degree Gloo Wall trick in Garena Free Fire (2022)

There can be no denying the importance of Gloo Walls in Free Fire. A utility item like this can be really helpful on the battlefield, as it provides users with a great cover that can help them heal, revive, and so on.

Furthermore, individuals can incorporate a variety of tricks into their gameplay to improve their overall performance. The 360° Gloo Wall is probably among the best ones as it provides them with a complete cover.

However, many users have no idea how to go about it.

Free Fire: Guide to performing the 360° Gloo Wall trick

The 360° Gloo Wall trick demands users to quickly cover themselves with Gloo Walls. It is primarily used in Custom Rooms and can help out in various situations.

Getting a grip of the trick is challenging, and it will take the users a long time to become proficient at it. These are a few of the tips they can use to improve themselves.

1) Placement

The crosshair should be close and facing the ground (Image via OP GAMEPLAY)

The most crucial factor to perform the trick is the positioning of the Gloo Walls by the players. When performing this maneuver, they must position the grenade close to them while aiming it at the ground. The following image illustrates the same.

2) Custom HUD

HUDs can be generally set in Free Fire based on the personal preference (Image via Free Fire)

Custom HUDs can generally be configured to suit the user's preferences. However, it is recommended that gamers set the crouch and Gloo Wall buttons close to one another. As a result, it will take less reaction time, and they will be able to perform the trick quicker.

3) Sensitivity

Sensitivity settings in the game should be on the higher ends (Image via Free Fire)

Users must have their 'General' sensitivity on the higher end as this will enable them to move their screens quicker than they would be able to with a lower setting.

Other settings will not affect the overall placement of the Gloo Walls, and gamers can set them to any preferred level.

Apart from the tips mentioned above, they will need tons of practice to become better and master the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha