Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for movements and Gloo Wall

Sensitivity settings are one of the most vital factors, and they immensely influence gameplay for the players in Free Fire. They play an essential role in the use of guns and the overall movement on the battlefield.

Even though they vary on personal preferences, players will be able to improve their skills and perform better if they have suitable settings. As a result, players search for the best ones that they can incorporate into the game and rise through the ranks.

Note: The selection of sensitivity settings varies from user to user, and the ones listed below are the writer’s personal preferences.

Optimal sensitivity settings for movements and Gloo Wall in Free Fire

These are the settings players are recommended to apply in the game (Image via Free Fire)

It is generally recommended that users set their sensitivity at the higher end of the scale because it allows faster screen movement. This could take some time to adjust, but players will surely benefit in the long run.

The following are the settings that players can incorporate in Free Fire:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 - 95

4x Scope: 85 - 90

Sniper Scope: 65 - 70

Free Look: 75 - 80

These aren’t set in store and can be further adjusted by players based on their comfortability. Gamers can head over to the training range and exercise their movement.

Players can visit the training range (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from that, players would need a lot of practice to use the Gloo Wall. They can further incorporate certain tricks like 360 degree, back-run, and more.

Another thing that players must note is that they should not alter their settings frequently.

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Those who are unfamiliar with the process for changing the sensitivity can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players must tap on the ‘Settings’ (Gear) icon. This will redirect them to their in-game settings.

Clicking on this icon will open the in-game settings in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, players can head over to the ‘Sensitivity’ section and alter the required ones.

