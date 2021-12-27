Free Fire Esports Awards 2021: Nominated players and categories revealed 

Free Fire by Garena had a stupendous 2021. The game was one of the top ten grossing titles of the year, with more than $1 billion in revenues. For the second year in a row, the game was named Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2021.

Free Fire esports, on the other hand, had a promising year, with the Free Fire World Series 2021 attracting more than 5.4 million peak viewers, which is a record in itself.

Free Fire India Esports organized many major/minor tournaments this year, with an accumulative prize pool of more than three crore INR. The second season of the Free Fire Pro League has started, and the league stages will begin on 8th January.

Free Fire Esports Awards 2021 features five categories

Free Fire India also announced the Esports Awards 2021 in over five categories. Fans can vote for their favorite player in the following categories:

A) Free Fire Team of the Year

1. TSM

2. Godlike Esports(formerly Blind Esports)

3. Total Gaming

4. Nigma Galaxy

5. Chemin Esports (formerly 4 Unknown)

6. Desi Gamers Esports

7. PVS Gaming Esports

8. Ornagutan Elite (formerly Team Elite)

B) Player of the Year

1. Total Gaming Mafia

2. Nigma Galaxy Vasiyo

3. Orangutan Elite Killer

4. Orangutan Elite Iconic

C) Sniper of the Year

1. Viper

2. Alex

3. Pahadi

4. xDivine

5. Anand

6. Mafia

D) Fragger of the Year

1. Delete

2. RadheThakur

3. Nivesh

4. Iconic

5. OldMonk

6. Killer

7. EcoEco

E) Captain of the Year

1. Ignite

2. Iconic

3. FozyAjay

4. PVS Gaming

5. Vasiyo

6. Nivesh

Iconic has been nominated for three categories, the most for any player. FozyAjay of Total Gaming Esports fame has once again made his name in the Squad captain of the year category, while his teammate Mafia has been named in two categories.

Pahadi, the winner of Sniper of the Year 2020, has been once again nominated in the same category, but this time, the competition is more intense.

To vote, click on this Voting Link, and login through any of the four methods. Now vote for your favourites in each category and submit the survey.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar