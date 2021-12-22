"Our team's chemistry is unshakeable and we can all wreak havoc in Free Fire matches if we work together": Iconic of Orangutan Esports

Free Fire is one of the most famous mobile games with a thriving presence in the esports ecosystem. Many esports organizations have acquired Free Fire rosters to amp up the competition. Orangutan Esports is one such team.

Dev “Iconic” Kumar, a rising esports player, previously with Team Elite, has joined Orangutan Esports. In conversation with Debolina Banerjee of Sportskeeda Esports, Iconic discusses the esports ecosystem in India, his experience as a Free Fire gamer, and more.

Understanding the Indian esports and Free Fire landscape through Iconic's eyes

Q. Give us an insight regarding how your life has been since you took up playing Free Fire professionally?

Dev: My life has not changed significantly. I'm just more well-known for playing Free Fire and people are familiar with my style of play. Professionally, it motivates me to improve my game and compete better. The esports sector has taught me a lot and has played a significant role in my development as a player.

Q. How do you think the esports scenario in India changed over the last two years? What are some of the changes you have noticed?

Dev: In the last two years, significant developments have sparked increased interest in esports as a career option, and more organizations are beginning to invest in esports, which is beneficial to both the players and the community.

A surge in gamers and people interested in this industry has resulted from the growth of the fan base and increased acceptability of esports as a job. Brands and other organizations also recognize the potential in players and assist them in their development.

Q. Orangutan Esports have signed you and your teammates as part of their Free Fire roster. How does it feel to be a part of this roster? With whom is your synergy the best?

Dev: We wanted to join an organization where we had freedom. Hence, we joined Orangutan Esports and it was the most acceptable decision of our esports careers. My synergy with Killer is the best since he was my first teammate and is more like a younger brother to me.

Q. Since you were part of Team Elite, what most do you miss about your old team?

Dev: We did not undergo any changes because there was no change in the roster. We have worked as a team previously and continue to do so now. Our team's chemistry is unshakeable and we can all wreak havoc in Free Fire matches if we work together.

Q. You and your team recently won the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Who was the most formidable competitor and why?

Dev: PVS Gaming was our most powerful threat. On that day, they were blasting until the fourth match. Moreover, their firepower was far overpowered, making it incredibly difficult for us to defeat them.

Q. What do you think distinguishes Free Fire from the other battle royale games available on the mobile gaming platforms?

Dev: Free Fire stands out from other battle royale games because of its different meta.

Q. The latest Free Fire update was much talked about because of the Chrono nerf. Do you think that Chrono’s ability should genuinely have been reduced? What other features did you like?

Dev: The character had to be shattered in the sense that it was too fantastic to be accurate. Thus Chrono had to be nerfed. I am glad the developers handled it wisely.

I appreciate the sniper reload update. Since it has been repaired, it has been my favorite change among other recent updates.

Q. Out of the vast range of weapons offered by Free Fire, which weapon and weapon skin do you prefer and why?

Dev: My favorite weapons are Woodpecker and M1887 rifle. I don't like skins because they do not bring any bonuses in tournaments.

Q. You have a YouTube channel called Iconic that has over 225k subscribers. How do you plan on making your channel grow?

Dev: Since I mainly focus on tournaments, I only publish a few videos per month on my channel. I intend to become a full-time streamer in the future to build my channel and engage my audience with my gameplay. Along with preparing for tournaments, I will also set aside time to stream and communicate with my fans.

Q. What are your words of wisdom to the Free Fire players who dream of becoming professional gamers?

If you want to be a professional esports player, give it your all every time you play and never give up. Keep griding. The importance of consistency and having a healthy routine should not be underestimated. Along with games, you must also have a disciplined lifestyle.

Edited by Srijan Sen