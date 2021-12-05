Is Chrono worth purchasing after Free Fire OB31 nerf?

Free Fire gamers were majorly disappointed with the unexpected nerf of one of the most powerful characters in the game. Chrono, a character inspired by popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has been made quite powerless.

Chrono is the only Free Fire character who has been nerfed thrice. The OB28 update marked the first major nerf, followed by the OB30 update and now the latest OB31 update.

Free Fire character Chrono is not worth the diamonds

Chrono is not worth the diamonds (Image via ff.garena)

The cost of Chrono in Free Fire is 499 diamonds. This is a huge waste of diamonds as he has now become merely a shield. The OB31 update ensured that players can use gloo walls more effectively instead of the character.

Every ability that Chrono had which made him powerful and one of the most favorite characters in the Free Fire community has now been removed. Instead of purchasing him with diamonds, players can use any of the characters mentioned in this article who are a better substitute compared to Chrono.

Chrono’s gradually decline

The release of the character in the OB26 Operation Chrono update took players by storm. His powerful active ability, Time Turner, took less time to recharge than others' and soon became the ultimate Free Fire fan favorite. Here is a gradual decline in his ability:

Initial ability

Chrono's original ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono was able to increase the movement speed of both the players using him and his allies. Here are the details:

Lowest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 15%

Boost in allies’ movement speed: 10%

Cooldown time: 50 seconds.

Highest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 30%

Boost in allies’ movement speed: 15%

Cooldown time: 40 seconds.

After OB27 update

Chrono's ability after OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)

Understandably, Chrono was truly a powerful character that was making the matches unfair to other opponents using different characters. Hence the following changes were made:

Lowest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%

Boost in allies’ movement speed: Eliminated

Cooldown time: 200 seconds.

Highest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 15%

Boost in allies’ movement speed: Eliminated

Cooldown time: 170 seconds.

After the OB30 update

Chrono's ability after OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Players still accept Chrono's nerfed fate, but surprisingly he was nerfed once again in the OB30 update. The changes are given below:

Lowest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%

Cooldown time: 250 seconds.

Highest level

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 15%

Cooldown time: 220 seconds.

After the OB31 update

Chrono and his current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

After the latest Free Fire update, Chrono is merely a shield that blocks 800 damage, but does not allow players to shoot from within the force field. Cooldown time was reduced from 250 seconds to 180 seconds at the first level, and from 220 seconds to 120 seconds at the final level.

Edited by Rohit Mishra