5 Free Fire characters better than Chrono after OB31 update

Much to the utter disappointment of the Free Fire players, Chrono was nerfed once again in the OB31 update. His force field is now only able to block damage and does not allow players to shoot at their enemies while the skill is active.

Chrono is the only character who has been nerfed thrice in Free Fire. There are several other characters in the game currently whose abilities can be better utilized.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Characters that can outperform Chrono in Free Fire

1) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s ability Master of All has two modes that make him very suitable in all kinds of matches. In Psychology mode, he recovers 3 EP in 2.2 seconds (up to 150 EP) and in the Jiu-jitsu mode he gives a 500% boost in EP conversion rate to the player and allies within five meters. The time to switch between the two modes is three seconds.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is arguably the most powerful character in Free Fire, and his ability improves movement speed and recovers HP. Drop the Beat unleashes a five meter aura that increases movement and sprinting speed by 10%. It also recovers 5 HP per second for five seconds.

3) Steffie

Steffie and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Steffie helps in reducing damage similar to Chrono, and her low cooldown time and skills make her a good choice. She is an active character with the ability Graffiti’s Blessings that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. Her ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

4) Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is useful for an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire. He helps in destroying five gloo walls within the range of 50 meters. His ability Riptide Rhythm recovers 4 HP per gloo wall deployed and has a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

5) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee’s ability was buffed up in the OB31 update making him a good choice for Free Fire beginners. His passive ability Bullet Beats now improves accuracy by 20%. He is also capable of improving the movement speed by 10% when the player is firing.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

