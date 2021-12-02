5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode after OB31 update

The Free Fire OB31 update has seen some shocking buffs and a disappointing nerf. Chrono’s ability was once again nerfed, making him the only character to get nerfed thrice.

Now that players will focus on pushing their ranks, they must be equipped with the best characters that the game has to offer. Here are a few Free Fire characters that they can choose from.

Best Free Fire characters after the OB31 update

1) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The Psychology mode of K’s ability, Master of All, was buffed in the OB31 update. The character can now recover 3 EPs in only 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EPs. In the Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within the range of 5 meters get a boost of 500% in the EP conversion rate.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is an evergreen character that the majority of Free Fire gamers like. He has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds and increases the movement speed of the players by 10% within a span of 5 meters. His ability, Drop the Beat, also helps in recovering 5 HP per second for 5 seconds.

3) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee’s ability, Bullet Beats, was also improved in the latest Free Fire update, making him more suitable for beginners. His ability now improves the accuracy of the weapon by 20% while firing. He also helps to improve the movement speed by 5% when players are shooting at their enemies.

4) Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is best suited for aggressive matches and his ability Riptide Rhythm helps in destroying as many as 5 gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters. Each gloo wall deployed will also facilitate 4 HP recovery. The character has a cooldown time of 60 seconds that gradually reduces.

5) Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Despite Wukong’s ability being nerfed in the OB30 update, he is still considered a good choice for ranked matches by many players. His ability, Camouflage, has a whooping cooldown time of 300 seconds and allows players to turn themselves into a bush for 10 seconds. The movement speed of the players is also reduced by 20%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

