Free Fire OB31 update maintenance start time and end time revealed

Garena has taken Free Fire fans by surprise once again as it was revealed that the OB31 update will roll out today, 1 December. Mobile gamers were expecting the OB31 update to be released yesterday but were left disappointed when that did not happen.

The event calendar in the Indonesia server shows the release date to be 4.12.2021 (Image via Free Fire)

As per the hints on the Indonesian server, the update was expected to be rolled out on 4 December. However, the developers revealed the server maintenance time for today, which implies that the OB31 update will be released today.

Maintenance time for OB31 update in Free Fire

Every time a major update rolls out, the servers are taken down for maintenance. This is mainly done so that the servers work smoothly and players enjoy the latest update.

OB31 update maintenance start time: 9.30 am IST

OB31 update maintenance end time: 6.30 pm IST

The maintenance time will start at 9.30 am IST and will end at 6.30 pm IST today. During these nine hours, users will not be able to enjoy Free Fire.

They can go to the Google Play Store and update Free Fire to its latest version, but they can only enjoy the game after 6.30 pm IST. The arrival of the update on the Play Store depends on the device the player is using. As a result, gamers can use APK and OBB files to access the OB31 update sooner.

Expected features of OB31 update

As per the OB31 Advance Server, here are some significant features that players can expect in the latest update:

Chrono’s ability will once again undergo a major change.

A new rank between Heroic and Grandmaster will be added.

The battle royale mode will undergo two major adjustments — a full view experience and stacking of Free Fire tokens.

Players will be able to exchange crates for tokens that can be used to acquire other crates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer