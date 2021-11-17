How to download Garena Free Fire OB31 Advance Server this week

Before every major update, Free Fire developers release an Advance Server that allows players to test out the features of the upcoming update and report bugs if necessary. The feedback is then taken into consideration before the major update is rolled out.

The OB31 Advance Server start and end time (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers are gearing up for the upcoming Advance Server that will be released tomorrow, 18 November 2021. Mobile gamers can log in using the Activation Code and enjoy the server until 25 November 2021.

It must be noted that the progress in the server will not be carried over to the actual game. Players can check this guide to find out how to download and enjoy the upcoming features.

Downloading Free Fire OB31 Advance Server

Players will have to register for the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps given below to download the OB31 Advance Server:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to head over to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to be redirected.

Step 2: They will then have to log in via Facebook to sign up for the server.

Step 3: Players will finally have to tap on the Free Fire Advance Server APK file to download it on their device.

Before downloading the Advance Server tomorrow, players will have to get registered. They will have to fill in details like name, phone number, and email address and tap on the “Join Now” button on the official website to do so.

Every Advance Server needs an Activation Code to log in (Image via Free Fire)

After registration, players will get an Activation Code to log in to the OB31 Advance Server. Since there is a limited number of codes available, the sooner players register, the better.

Note: All players who have registered for the Advance Server may not have access to it. Many players do not get the said Activation Code to log in and try out the new features.

